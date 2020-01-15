Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT)

Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:ATQT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 36 ($0.47). 18,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,589. Attraqt Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.38.

About Attraqt Group

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides a cloud-based e-commerce platform for visual merchandising and search services to online retailers in the United Kingdom, other European countries, North America, and internationally. Its software as a service platform enhances the conversion of browsers into buyers through onsite search, online merchandising, and e-commerce personalization for online retailers.

