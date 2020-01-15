Canaccord Genuity Trims Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Target Price to C$22.00

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.54. 53,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,345. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.74 and a twelve month high of C$21.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -84.11.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$32,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$328,416.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.