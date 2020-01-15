Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.1% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $21,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

