Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 3.0% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

CNI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. The stock had a trading volume of 823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

