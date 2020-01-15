Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 3.4% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 823,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,869. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.23.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.