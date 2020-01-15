Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lessened by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535,990 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,269,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNI. Stephens lowered Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $94.22. 823,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,869. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.24. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

