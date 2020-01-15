Canadian National Railway Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,437 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the average volume of 113 call options.

Shares of CNI opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 112.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,269,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

