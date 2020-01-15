Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNR. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$752,424.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,822.46.

CNR traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 523,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,199. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$107.52 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.29.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

