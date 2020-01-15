Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,292,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,690,000 after purchasing an additional 666,731 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,410,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 1,227,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,053,000 after buying an additional 275,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,532,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,006,000 after buying an additional 283,407 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

