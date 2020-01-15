Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.00 ($65.12).

ETR:COK opened at €50.85 ($59.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.66. Cancom has a 12 month low of €28.86 ($33.56) and a 12 month high of €56.60 ($65.81). The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.28 and its 200 day moving average is €50.67.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

