CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches One Day Volume of $273.00

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 77.5% higher against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $273.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.