Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 372,860 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,860 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 18.1% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after purchasing an additional 386,299 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,942,681. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $239.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.