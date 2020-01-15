Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 1,402,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,311. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

