Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,005 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. 2,906,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

