Capital City Trust Co. FL Purchases 2,332 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after buying an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 141,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,794. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

