Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.0% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 62.8% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.39. 49,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.52. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

