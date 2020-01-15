Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

ACC opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.33.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $211.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,790,000 after purchasing an additional 508,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 556,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 341,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

