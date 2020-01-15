Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.99. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Shares of CPT opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $88.72 and a 52-week high of $116.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.