Capital One Financial Weighs in on Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 278,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

