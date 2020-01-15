Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSU. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital Senior Living from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 921.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSU traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.02. 55,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,450. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $103.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.74.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.33). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Analysts forecast that Capital Senior Living will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

