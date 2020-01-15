Carboneum [C8] Token (C8) Market Capitalization Tops $385,021.00

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market capitalization of $385,021.00 and $37.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,709,130 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

