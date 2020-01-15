Cardano Market Cap Tops $1.11 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $111.28 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022547 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002818 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.02571445 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000214 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009168 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Altcoin Trader, Coinnest, Bithumb, ABCC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, DragonEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, Exmo, Coinbe, OKEx, OTCBTC, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, Indodax and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

