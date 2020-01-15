Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Cardlytics stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $499,792.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $66,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 125,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,928,870 and sold 416,444 shares valued at $23,620,989. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 50,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

