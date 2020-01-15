Cargojet’s (CJT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at AltaCorp Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by AltaCorp Capital in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$110.50.

TSE:CJT opened at C$109.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 66.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$72.13 and a 12 month high of C$110.54.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$122.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

