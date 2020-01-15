Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAST shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,849 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 335,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,277 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 153,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. 17,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

