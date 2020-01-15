Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,170,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 902,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

CARS opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $751.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.23 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 365,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,673,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,551,182 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 931.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 183,484 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 4,814,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 1,083,622 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

