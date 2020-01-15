carVertical (CV) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $45,864.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

