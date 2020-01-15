Cashaa Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $913.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

