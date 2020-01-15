Castle (CSTL) Price Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $126,500.00 and $25.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.01499320 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035738 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000867 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,434,799 coins and its circulating supply is 16,043,019 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

