Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

CAT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.75. 1,093,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,327. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.