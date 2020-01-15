Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.44.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.