Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

