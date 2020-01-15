Ccore Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $18,858.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.03373789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00193475 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00027022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00125942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

