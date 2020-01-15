CCUniverse (UVU) Trading Up 4% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 4% higher against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $54,216.00 and $10,518.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00039007 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004873 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000618 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.