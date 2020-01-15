CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $694.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.37 or 0.06067694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036473 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00120123 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001512 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.