Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 8,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,011. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.42.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Celcuity will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

