Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.91). Cellular Biomedicine Group posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the third quarter worth $687,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

CBMG opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.83. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.50.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

