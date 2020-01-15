Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CEY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

CEY stock opened at GBX 121.71 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.58. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

In related news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

