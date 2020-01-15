Centamin (LON:CEY) Receives Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 127.83 ($1.68).

Shares of LON CEY traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 121.55 ($1.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,546,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 26.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.58. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

In related news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

