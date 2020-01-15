Centauri (CTX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $186.00

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Centauri coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. Centauri has a total market cap of $44,117.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.58 or 0.06033723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00120090 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

Centauri (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,528,788 coins and its circulating supply is 45,807,382 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

