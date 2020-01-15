Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 22,020 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,353,000 after buying an additional 2,316,574 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1,041.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 673,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $141,496,000 after buying an additional 614,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $172.00 and a 12 month high of $239.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.14. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

