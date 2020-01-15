Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $89.08 and a 12-month high of $126.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock worth $159,734,252. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

