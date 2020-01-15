Centre Asset Management LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,758 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 90,860 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 3.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

