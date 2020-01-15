Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

