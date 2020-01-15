Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,430.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,354.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,246.47. The company has a market capitalization of $989.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,442.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.05.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

