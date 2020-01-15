Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 7,460 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.2% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.14. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

