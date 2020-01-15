Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) Short Interest Update

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 428,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of CTRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 30,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,230. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Centric Brands has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Centric Brands alerts:

Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centric Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,914.93% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $712.43 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRC. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centric Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 26,219,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centric Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.