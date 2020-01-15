Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Reduced by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of Cerner worth $46,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,799,000 after acquiring an additional 719,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,249,000 after acquiring an additional 238,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 21.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 1,542,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,078. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,608,741.48. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.