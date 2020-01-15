CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 1,500,191 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 257.5% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in CF Industries by 12.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,506,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,510,000 after purchasing an additional 514,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 40.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 31,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,504. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

