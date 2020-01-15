CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Barclays began coverage on CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. CGI has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $86.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 105.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

